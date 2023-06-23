Macron calls for global push to battle poverty and climate change

CLIMate - politics

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for a major international initiative to finance the fight against poverty and climate change. The plea came during an interview with leading French broadcasters RFI, France 24 and FranceInfo during the summit for a new global financial pact being held in Paris.

Macron proposed the introduction of an international tax on carbon emissions from the shipping industry, which was at the heart of the discussions at the Paris summit.

"Help us to seek out all the countries that today have no tax on financial transactions and that today have no tax on airline tickets," said Macron.

"Help us to mobilise the International Maritime Organisation in July so that there is international taxation. An international tax in one country doesn't work".

The Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris was convened to find financial solutions to the interlinked global goals of tackling poverty, curbing planet-heating emissions and protecting nature.

In his opening remarks Macron told delegates that the world needed a public finance shock to fight such challenges.

"The aim is not to hold yet another summit," said Macron on Friday. "But first and foremost to bring together leaders from every continent. We can't solve any problems if the world is divided. Here in Paris, the planet is here".

During his interview with the broadcasters, Macron was asked about the challenge of ecological transition.

"It's not just about saving the planet," he said. "It's about reconciling the fight against poverty and the fight against climate change. We need to mobilise much more private funding."

Asked about Russia's absence from the Paris summit, Macron said that Russian leaders had to stop the conflict in Ukraine. "Today, the resumption of dialogue [with Russia] is only possible if there is respect for international law," he said.

"Russia is not playing a beneficial role for the international community."

