Paris pride attracts massive crowds

The Marche des Fiertés LGBTQ, France's largest LGBTQ Pride parade, attracted thousands of spectators. But it was not the same as other editions.

A huge rainbow flag or gay pride flag is help up during the annual Pride Parade, in Paris on June 24, 2023.

This year's edition was slightly different from the usual format as there were no floats, decorated trucks with people dancing or performing on them.

Organisers made the change to show eco-responsibility and decarbonization. Despite the absence of the floats, the parade's official website assured attendees that the vibrant atmosphere will remain intact.

Numerous marching orchestras filled the procession, boosting the atmosphere. The parade kicked off at 2pm from Place de la Nation, marching through the streets of Paris and ended at Place de la République.

Halfway, the demonstrators observed three minutes of silence to pay tribute to the victims of HIV and AIDS.

Homophobic remarks

During the march, six young men were arrested for attacking a woman who, holding a rainbow flag, was heading to the march, police sources told the French press agency AFP.

All six young men are minors, and one of them is known to be associated with the far-right movement, the same source added.

Mobilisons-nous pour l’émancipation et l’épanouissement de toutes et tous ! #MarcheDesFiertés pic.twitter.com/VqTnA8Q7ML — Solidaires Paris (@SolidairesParis) June 24, 2023

