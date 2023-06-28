Dozens arrested in Paris night of violence after police shoot dead teen driver

FRANCE - PROTESTS

At least 24 people have been arrested in clashes that erupted overnight Tuesday following public outrage over the shooting death of a 17-year-old motorist in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. The teen allegedly failed to comply with a police order to stop his car.

At least three vehicles were set on fire during violence that gripped several cities in the Paris region following the shooting death of Nael M, while riot police used tear gas to break up protesters.

Police authorities said the situation was "contained" shortly before midnight, although tensions arising from the death of Naël M on Tuesday morning appear to have continued for much of the night.

Naël is the second person this year to die in a police shooting during a traffic stop, and his killing has aroused great emotion – not least in the city where the teenager lived.

Outpouring of grief

On Twitter thousands of people shared messages of support for Naël's family and loved ones.

Actor Omar Sy sent them his "thoughts and prayers" and asked for "justice worthy of the name", while French football captain Kylian Mbappe said he had been pained by the loss of Naël, a “little angel gone far too soon” as a result of an “unacceptable situation”.

Meanwhile another footballer on the national team, Jules Koundé, denounced a “new police blunder”.

The family’s lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, said two complaints would be filed against the police in the coming days.

One would target the officers for intentional homicide and complicity, and a second would be levelled against them for “lying” after they claimed the car had attempted the tried to run them down.

How events unfolded

Prosecutors said Naël had been driving a rental car near the RER train station in Nanterre, a western Paris suburb, when police pulled him over for violating road rules.

A video circulating on social media, authenticated by the multiple news agencies, shows two police officers trying to stop the car, with one pointing his weapon at the driver through the window and firing at close range when the vehicle pulls away.

It then crashes after driving a few dozen metres.

Reports say the officer fired at the boy, who subsequently died from bullet wounds to the chest.

The officer accused of shooting him has been detained on homicide charges, while an investigation has been launched by the general inspectorate of the police (IGPN).

In 2022 France logged a record 13 deaths from police shootings. A Reuters tally showed the majority of victims were black or of Arabic origin.

