French court upholds ban on Islamic veils during football matches

FRANCE

France's top administrative court on Thursday upheld a ban on women football players wearing Islamic hijab headscarves. The issue has divided France's political sphere for years.

Writer Majid Siham poses with a football during a gathering to support the women soccer team "Les Hijabeuses" in front of the city hall in Lille on February 16, 2022.

The Council of State judges verdict came despite the opinion of its public rapporteur, who had recommended the withdrawal of the ban.

Although the council found that women players were users of public services and therefore not bound by a duty of "neutrality", the judges also said the French Football Federation (FFF) could issue whatever rules it felt were necessary for matches to run smoothly.

It found the federation's rule against "any sign or clothing clearly showing political, philosophical, religious or union affiliation" during play to be "appropriate and proportionate".

A group of Muslim women footballers called the "Hijabeuses" had launched the action against the FFF regulation.

They cited the example of football's international governing body Fifa, which has authorized players to play in international competitions with their veil since 2014.

Political condemnation

The collective got a boost on Monday when the state's legal advisor concluded the rule was unjustified. However, this prompted a wave of political condemnation.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a law-and-order hardliner, said Tuesday: "I hope profoundly for the republic that (judges) uphold neutrality on sports fields."

The "Hijabeuses" were hoping to give the republic a "battering", Darmanin added.

"You shouldn't wear religious clothing when you play sports ... when you play football, you don't need to know the religion of the person in front of you."

Need for clarification

France's laws on secularism guarantee religious freedom to all citizens, and contain no provisions on banning the wearing of religious symbols in public spaces, with the exception of full-face coverings which were outlawed in 2010.

Many right-wing politicians in France want to widen restrictions on the headscarf, seeing it as a political statement in support of Islamism and an affront to French values.

"No to the hijab in sport. And we will pass a law to make sure it is respected," far-right leader Marine Le Pen wrote on Twitter.

Republicans chief Eric Ciotti said his party – which holds just 62 seats in France's 577-seat parliament – would introduce a bill on the topic if the court allowed the hijab.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has also suggested Macron's government could legislate, saying "we aren't ruling anything out" and "we can see that there's a need for clarification".

The Council itself shot back Wednesday at what it said were "attacks aimed at the administrative branch and especially the legal advisor".

Questioning the workings of the courts was "an attack on an institution that is essential for democracy," the body added, saying it could take legal action in cases of "insult, defamation, incitement to hatred or threats".

(with AFP)

