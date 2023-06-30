Macron to hold second crisis meeting as French riots escalate

FRANCE - UNREST

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a second interministerial crisis meeting Friday to contain rioting that spilled over for a third night amid public anger over the police shooting of a teenage driver of Arab descent.

A woman waves a banner reading "Justice for Nahel" as cars burn in the street at the end of a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Advertising Read more

Summary of facts:

Victim was 17-year-old Nahel M, who was shot after being stopped for breaking traffic rules in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. His death has revived grievances about racial profiling by police in France's low-income, multiethnic suburbs

At least 667 people were arrested overnight Thursday in a third night of violence that saw cars torched, buildings vandalised and shops looted in several cities

Interior Ministry says 249 police and gendarmes were injured in clashes Thursday night, when 40,000 police officers, include elite riot units, were deployed throughout the country

Buses and trams in the Paris area will be suspended from 9pm Friday for a second night, while several suburbs are enforcing 9pm-6am curfews until Monday

The police officer who shot Nahel has been charged with voluntary homicide and imprisoned. He has apologised to the family, while his lawyer says he is "devastated"

More than 6,000 people took part in a silent march for Nahel on Thursday in Nanterre. Nahel's mother said the police officer was responsible for her son's death and not the policing system

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Friday she had gathered ministers at her office to discuss the third night of "unbearable and inexcusable" rioting.

The government was "getting an update on the violence and abuses overnight", Borne wrote on Twitter, posting pictures with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti.

The Elysee announced early Friday that Macron would cut short a trip to Brussels, where he is attending a European Union summit, to chair a crisis meeting on the violence at 1pm.

Public buildings targeted

Public buildings were the target of violence throughout France on Thursday night, with a police station in the Pyrenees city of Pau hit with a Molotov cocktail, according to regional authorities, and an elementary school and a district office set on fire in Lille.

In the city centre of Marseille, a library was vandalised, according to local officials, and scuffles broke out nearby when police used tear gas to disperse a group of 100 to 150 people who allegedly tried to set up barricades.

Multiple public buildings were also targeted in Seine-Saint-Denis, in the Paris metro area, according to a police source.

In the suburb of Drancy, rioters used a truck to force open the entrance to a shopping centre, which was then partly looted and burned, a police source said.

Firefighters in the northern municipality of Roubaix, meanwhile, dashed from blaze to blaze throughout the night, with a hotel near the train station also catching fire, sending its dozen or so residents fleeing into the streets.

In Nanterre, the epicentre of the unrest, tensions rose around midnight, with fireworks and explosives set off in the Pablo Picasso district, where Nahel had lived.

Macron has called for calm and said the protest violence was "unjustifiable".

Police saw 'an Arab face'

In her first media interview since the shooting, Nahel's mother, Mounia, told the France 5 channel: "I don't blame the police, I blame one person: the one who took the life of my son."

She said the 38-year-old officer responsible, who was detained and charged with voluntary manslaughter on Thursday, "saw an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life".

The police had initially reported that Nahel was shot after driving his car at police, but this was contradicted by a video that rapidly went viral across social media and was later authenticated by AFP.

The footage shows the two policemen standing by the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver. A voice is heard saying, "You are going to get a bullet in the head."

The police officer then appears to fire as the car abruptly drives off before gradually coming to a stop.

(with newswires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe