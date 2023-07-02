Grandmother of teen killed by French police pleads for riots to stop

FRANCE - UNREST

The grandmother of the French teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop has pleaded with rioters to put an end to the violence, as the nation faced a sixth straight night of unrest. This, as the authorities have expressed outrage over the targeting of a mayor’s home with a burning car that injured family members.

French riot police officers walk next to a vehicle upside down during the fifth day of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Paris, France, July 2, 2023.

Advertising Read more

The grandmother of 17-year-old Nahel – identified only as Nadia – said in a telephone interview with French broadcaster BFMTV, “Don’t break windows, buses ... schools. We want to calm things down.”

She said she was angry at the officer who killed her grandson but not at the police in general and expressed faith in the justice system as France faces its worst social upheaval in years.

Her grandson, identified by only his first name, was buried on Saturday.

The violence appeared to be lessening overnight Saturday, but as a new night approached, France's Interior Ministry said 45,000 police officers would again be deployed in the streets to counter anger over discrimination against people who trace their roots to former French colonies.

Nahel – of Algerian descent – was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

💬 "Arrêtez ! Qu'ils restent tranquilles ces jeunes-là !"



La grand-mère de Nahel lance un appel au calme sur @BFMTV après les émeutes pic.twitter.com/yPumDni8hK — BFMTV (@BFMTV) July 2, 2023

Over 3,000 arrests since Tuesday

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron held a special security meeting Sunday evening, although it is not clear whether he will make any public comment on the outcome of the discussion.

Macron has delayed what would have been the first state visit to Germany by a French president in 23 years, starting Sunday evening.

Another 719 arrests were reportedly made on Saturday night, bringing the total number of people detained to more than 3,000 following a mass security deployment.

Hundreds of police and firefighters have been injured in the violence, although how many protesters have been hurt has yet to be revealed.

Les attaques contre le maire @VincentJeanbrun et sa famille sont inacceptables.



À cet élu de la République et à tous les élus victimes de violences je redis ma solidarité et celle de la Nation.



Les coupables de ces actes odieux seront poursuivis avec la plus grande fermeté. pic.twitter.com/2z4R20gTI6 — Élisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) July 2, 2023

Mayor targeted by protesters

Echoing widespread outrage across France, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has voiced her condemnation of an attack on the home and familiy of the mayor of a Paris suburb who were targeted by protesters, and rammed with a burning car

Several police stations and town halls have been targeted by fires or vandalism in recent days, but such a personal attack on a mayor’s home is unusual.

Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun of L’Haÿ-les-Roses said his wife and one of his children were injured in the 1.30am attack while they slept while he was in the town hall monitoring the violence.

Jeanbrun – from the conservative opposition Les Republicains party – said the attack represented a new stage of “horror and ignominy” in the unrest.

Regional prosecutor Stephane Hardouin opened an investigation into attempted murder, telling French television that a preliminary investigation suggests the car was meant to ram the house and set it ablaze.

He added that a flame accelerant was found in a bottle in the car.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe