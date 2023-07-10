France bans sale of fireworks for upcoming Bastille Day

Security

France has decided to ban the sale, possession and transport of fireworks during the upcoming 14 July national holiday weekend.

French police stand in position as fireworks go off during clashes with youth, after the death of Nahel, killed by a French police in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 30, 2023.

The ban does not extend to professionals or municipalities that are organising traditional fireworks for the Bastille Day celebrations.

The decree was published in the Official Journal on Sunday.

“in order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the July 14 festivities, the sale, possession, transport and use of pyrotechnical articles and fireworks is banned until July 15 inclusively," the decree reads.

Fireworks were among the weapons of choice during the unrest that exploded in France after a police officer shot dead a 17-year-old during a traffic stop on June 27 in Nanterre, near Paris.

Le gouvernement a interdit la vente et l'utilisation de mortiers d'artifices, prisés par les émeutiers lors des violences urbaines, pour le 14-Juillet. Des moyens sécuritaires "massifs" seront déployés, a annoncé Elisabeth Borne #AFP 1/5 pic.twitter.com/UJYcDL7fRX — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) July 9, 2023

The violence rekindled long pent-up frustrations and accusations of systemic racism among France’s security forces.

Worried about a possible resurgence of rioting, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told the daily Le Parisien on Saturday that the government would deploy “massive means to protect the French” during the national holiday.

The police killing of Nahel M., who had Algerian roots, sparked France’s worst urban violence since 2005.

More than 3,700 people were taken into police custody in connection with the protests since Nahel’s death, including at least 1,160 minors, according to official figures.

