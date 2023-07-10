French government unveils plans to combat rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes

GAY RIGHTS

New measures to tackle anti-gay hate crimes have been presented by France's equality minister, specifically targetting abuse at sporting events and calling for automatic stadium bans for homophobic remarks.

Activists wear rainbow flags as they take part in the Gay Pride parade in Paris.

The proposals call for improved training of police, support for associations, punishing insults at sports stadiums more effectively and including same-sex families in school registration forms.

The 2023 - 2026 plan – which includes around one hundred measures – is a step forward from measures taken to promote equal rights under President Emmanuel Macron's previous five-year term, such as medically assisted reproduction for all, opening up blood donation to gay men and the banning conversion therapies.

Nous lançons un grand plan de formation massif.

Le but : mieux identifier, mieux prévenir et mieux traiter la haine anti-LGBT+. https://t.co/2FSEXBk81x — Isabelle Rome (@RomeIsabelle) July 10, 2023

According to Isabelle Rome, the Minister for Equality between Women and Men, Diversity and Equal Opportunities, significant progress has been made on a legislative level, however anti-LGBTQ+ acts have actually risen by 129% since 2016.

Rome presented the plan at the SOS Homophobie association earlier this Monday.

Police training

The number of complaints lodged is still marginal: 20% of victims of threats or violence lodge a complaint and only 5% of victims of insults.

In 2022, SOS Homophobie received 1,195 reports of LGBT-phobia in France, an increase of 5% compared to 2021.

The plan places particular emphasis on strengthening the initial and ongoing training of the police and gendarmes

By May 2024, the government aim is to train 100% of the workforce on LGBTQ+ issues.

Isabelle Rome's ministry also stated: "We are going to take stock of local attacks with the aim of stepping up security patrols in the right places at the right time."

En 2022, 1506 témoignages de #LGBTIphobies ont été reçus via nos dispositifs d’écoute. Alors que les violences dans l'espace public reprennent de plus belle, la #transphobie augmente depuis deux ans, particulièrement dans les commerces et administrations#RapportLGBTIphobies2023 — SOS homophobie (@SOShomophobie) May 16, 2023

Fighting homophobia in sport and schools

Some €7 million – in addition to €3 million already announced last August – will be allocated to strengthen and perpetuate support for LGBTQ+ centres across the country.

The plan aims to co-finance the opening of 10 new reception and support centres by 2027.

The proposals also advises that if anyone is convicted of homophobic remarks in a stadium, court judges will be called upon to imposes an additional penalty of a stadium ban as a matter of principle.

Other measures in the plan include more training for health and education professionals in the issues of inclusion and the fight against anti-LGBTQ+ hatred.

The programme specifically targets the fight against LGBT-phobic bullying at school, with the introduction of councillors in secondary schools.

It will also allow the use of inclusive forms so that pupils who are the children of same-sex couples can indicate two fathers or two mothers as their legal representatives.

