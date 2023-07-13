France steps up security for Bastille Day holiday to prevent resurgence of recent street violence

Security

Recent riots have cast a shadow over France's Bastille Day national holiday, with an "exceptionnal" large-scale security operation planned for 13 and 14 July. In total, some 130,000 law enforcement officers will be mobilised over the weekend.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Wednesday that an "exceptional" 45,000 police would be deployed each night of 13 and 14 July - as many as at the height of the riots - including nearly 10,000 in the Paris region

"What we're trying to avoid is a resurgence of these violent episodes, through preventive measures as well as by an increased police presence on the streets," said Darmanin.

Riots, which erupted at the end of June after police shot dead a teenager during a traffic stop, rocked the country for a week, with thousands of cars torched, public property destroyed, and over 3,700 rioters arrested, many of them minors.

Police will be "specially equipped and organised" to face urban violence and backed up by specialist units, helicopters, drones and armoured vehicles, he added, while 34,000 firefighters will be on duty.

Darmanin also said Wednesday that a march against police violence, planned for Saturday, would not be authorised.

This also applies to "any demonstration with a direct link to the riots" until Saturday, he said.

Fireworks and transport

Over 150,000 heavy-duty fireworks similar to those shot at police and buildings during the riots have been seized in recent days, Darmanin said, many of them imported from EU countries such as Spain and Poland.

Fireworks sales have been banned over the weekend because of their use against security forces in riots.

This move was challenged by businesses selling them, who asked the State Council - a court dealing with citizens' complaints against authorities - to overturn the decision.

Several French town halls have already called off their annual Bastille Day fireworks displays for fear of further unrest among them the western Paris suburb of Nanterre, where 17-year-old Nahel M. was killed by police.

Buses and trams, meanwhile, will stop running at 10.00 PM on both nights, Darmanin added, although metro lines and suburban trains are to continue until late.

President Emmanuel Macron's office said Wednesday that he would not be making a televised address as planned on 14 July, when he had hoped to sum up the achievements of a 100-day reset after the passage of a bitterly contested pension reform.

Macron will celebrate Bastille Day, which marks the fall of the Bastille prison in 1789, seen as igniting the French Revolution, with ally Indian President Narendra Modi at the traditional central Paris military parade under heavy security.

The two leaders are also set to watch the main Paris fireworks display at the Eiffel Tower, which will go ahead as planned after nightfall on Friday.

(with AFP)

