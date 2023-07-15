Crime

French high-speed train shooter faces murder charge

A man who grabbed and fired a policeman's gun on a high-speed train to Paris has been charged with attempted murder and kept in custody, prosecutors said on Saturday.

A passenger boards a French TGV high speed train.
Brought before an instructing magistrate, the suspect "remained silent", the prosecutors' office in the eastern town of Chalon-sur-Saone said, without naming him.

After the man used a hammer to smash a window on the TGV linking Annecy with Paris on Thursday, a train inspector called for help from an armed policemen on board.

During a struggle the man seized the officer's service weapon and allegedly fired off a shot before he could be brought under control with the intervention of several passengers.

There were no injuries reported.

