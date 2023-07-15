French high-speed train shooter faces murder charge
A man who grabbed and fired a policeman's gun on a high-speed train to Paris has been charged with attempted murder and kept in custody, prosecutors said on Saturday.
Brought before an instructing magistrate, the suspect "remained silent", the prosecutors' office in the eastern town of Chalon-sur-Saone said, without naming him.
After the man used a hammer to smash a window on the TGV linking Annecy with Paris on Thursday, a train inspector called for help from an armed policemen on board.
During a struggle the man seized the officer's service weapon and allegedly fired off a shot before he could be brought under control with the intervention of several passengers.
There were no injuries reported.
