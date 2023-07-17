Paris practices for 2024 Olympics opening ceremony on the Seine

Paris Olympics 2024

Around 60 boats took part in a rehearsal on the river Seine for the opening ceremony of next year's Paris Olympics, which will be the first in history to kick off the games on water.

Boats sail towards the Eiffel Tower on the River Seine on 17 July 2023, during a parade to test manoeuvres, distances, duration and video capture of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Just over a year from the real event, all river traffic was halted on Monday morning as dozens of boats sailed a six-kilometre route through the heart of Paris, ending opposite the Eiffel Tower.

Around 40 péniche barges played the role of the vessels that will carry athletes and performers in the river parade, accompanied by 18 boats for emergency services, organisers and broadcasters.

Around 60 boats took part in a technical test for the river parade on the Seine. © REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The real ceremony, which aims to be the biggest ever, will involve a flotilla of more than 150 boats bearing some 10,500 athletes.

It will be the first time in Olympics history that the opening ceremony takes place outside a stadium. The Paris organisers say it is part of their mission to bring sport into the heart of the city.

But the ambitious plan involves several logistical challenges.

"We need to test a new way of filming the ceremony," event director Thierry Reboul told French news agency AFP ahead of Monday's rehearsal.

Boats sail past the Notre Dame cathedral, currently being rebuilt after a fire, as part of the rehearsal for the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. © Bertrand GUAY / AFP

French theatre director Thomas Jolly – known for his cinematic flair – is responsible for choreographing the event and is keeping the details of his plans a secret.

Some 600,000 people are expected to attend the opening ceremony in person, with around 100,000 buying tickets for prime spots and the rest watching for free from the banks of the Seine.

The Paris Olympics are set to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

(with AFP)

