Macron confirms that Elisabeth Borne will remain French prime minister after months of unrest

French government

Elisabeth Borne will keep her position as prime minister of France, according to the French presidency, despite pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to reshuffle his government after months of unrest and strikes over the government’s pension reform and the recent riots in response to police violence.

France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) and France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on 14 July 2023. Macron has decided to keep Borne on as Prime Minister, despite speculations of a reshuffle.

Advertising Read more

The president has decided to keep the current prime minister in place "to ensure stability" and to be able to focus on the work to be done, Macron's office said.

The idea of a possible government reshuffle came up after the riots triggered by the deadly police shooting of a teenager, which raised questions about Macron’s leadership.

Macron said last week he needed more time to draft policy in response to the riots, which he said required more than "knee-jerk" reactions.

There are also no viable candidates to replace Borne, who is criticised as being a technocrat who lacks charisma, but whom supporters say has already delivered on many of Macron's campaign.

The presidency said Borne will be tasked with implementing “adjustments” in the government, which the prime minister is keen to do, but the top portfolios – ministers of finance, interior, justice, etc – are unlikely to change.

She is to present her proposals this week, and Macron is reportedly planning to speak on Sunday, presenting his plan for the months following the summer holidays.

(with newswires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe