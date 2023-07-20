President Macron reshuffles cabinet in bid to turn page on France's crises

French politics

French President Emmanuel Macron has reshuffled his government as he looks to move on from a series of crises since his re-election last year, government sources said on Thursday.

President Macron has kept Elisabeth Borne as prime minister but is banking on a slightly reshuffled cabinet to turn the page of a complicated beginning to his second term.

Advertising Read more

After weeks of speculation that he might change prime minister, Macron had already said earlier in the week that he would stick with under-fire Elisabeth Borne.

Since his re-election last May, Macron has faced months of fierce street protests over a deeply unpopular pensions reform.

He was forced into crisis management again late last month when riots erupted nationwide after a police officer shot dead a teenager during a traffic stop.

Advisors and ministers had long argued over whether Macron should carry out a major overhaul of his cabinet to signal a fresh start, but in the end the changes were limited.

Education, interior, health

The highest-profile change saw the replacement of Pap Ndiaye, France's first black education minister, who despite a solid intellectual profile was seen as lacking political experience and found little support among Macron's allies.

His successor is Gabriel Attal, a former government spokesman and currently public accounts minister, and rising star in the Macron administration, sources told France's AFP news agency.

Junior interior minister Marlene Schiappa was also sacked after she became embroiled in a scandal over the management of a public fund to fight Islamic extremism.

The feminist campaigner also irked her colleagues by posing for Playboy magazine in the middle of the protests over Macron's pension reform.

France also got a new health minister, Aurelien Rousseau, who was previously chief of staff to Prime Minister Borne.

Macron's popularity ratings remain low but have begun to recover after suffering a near-record slump in April, with 30 percent of respondents in a 6 July poll saying they had a positive view of him.

Riots sparked by the police killing of a teenager in a Paris suburb on 27 June saw four nights of intense clashes, with around 3,700 people arrested and hundreds of public buildings attacked.

The violence, the worst since 2005, was contained after the deployment of around 45,000 security forces.

Read also:

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe