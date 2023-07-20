French prosecutor to investigate fundraiser for police officer who killed teenager

France

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into an online fundraiser set up by a far-right media personality that raised 1.6 million euros for the police officer who shot dead Nahel Merzouk during a traffic stop and the end of June.

A French police officer near burnt vehicles on 1 July 2023 in Nanterre, the Paris suburb where another officer shot dead Nahel Merzouk during a traffic stop a few days earlier.

The Paris prosecutor said Wednesday that it opened an investigation into the GoFundMe fundraiser after Merzouk's family filed a legal complaint alleging fraud.

The complaint alleges that the organiser of the fundraiser, the far-right commentator Jean Messiha, mislead donors, and anyone who received the funds would be guilty of participating in the fraud.

“We welcome the speed of the decision by the prosecutor,” Yassine Bouzrou, Merzouk's mother’s lawyer, told the AFP news agency.

After the police officer was charged with voluntary manslaughter for the deadly point-blank shooting at a traffic stop on 27 June and placed in detention, Messiha set up the fundraiser, which he called "a historic symbol of national generosity" in support of security forces.

The fundraiser was closed after only four days, on 5 July, following complaints from people outraged by the shooting, which raised – once again – issues of police violence and racism and set off five days of urban violence and riots.

Under French law, it is illegal to raise money to pay legal fees, fines or damages resulting from criminal cases.

A spokesperson for US-based GoFundMe told AFP that the fundraiser did not break its rules because the money was intended for the officer’s family, rather than the officer himself.

