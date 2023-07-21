Who's in, and out, in France's new government?

French government

President Emmanuel Macron has reshuffled ministers in key domestic portfolios such as education, housing and urban affairs in a bid to strengthen the government's ability to continue its reform programme and respond to recent riots. The 41-strong government has eight new members, with more traditional MPs and Macron loyalists. Here's the new line-up.

From left, Junior Minister for youth and civic service Prisca Thevenot, Minister for solidarity, autonomy and people with disabilities Aurore Bergé and Junior Minister for disabilities Fadila Khattabi.

Minister for Education: Gabriel Attal. Seen as a Macron protegé and close ally, 34-year-old Attal was previously budget minister and government spokesperson. He takes over from Pap Ndiaye.

Health: Aurélien Rousseau. Rousseau was in charge of the Paris regional health authority during the Covid pandemic, but is a technocrat, not a medical professional. He used to run PM Elisabeth Borne's office. Replaces François Braun.

Solidarity: Aurore Bergé. Another Macron ally and leader of his party in the Assemblée nationale. Bergé becomes junior minister at the health ministry, seconding Aurélien Rousseau. Takes over from Jean-Christophe Comb.

Urban affairs: Sabrina Agresti-Roubache. Born and bred in Marseille, she was elected a local MP in 2022. A friend of Brigitte Macron's, she used to be a TV producer and worked on the Netflix series Marseille, centred around the city's fictional mayor. Replaces Olivier Klein.

Biodiversity: Sarah El Haïry. Former youth minister, 34-year-old El Haïry takes on the newly created post of biodiversity minister.

Equality: Bérangère Couillard. MP for Gironde in western France, she comes from the environment ministry. Replaces Isabelle Rome.

Housing: Patrice Vergriete. Mayor of the northern port town of Dunkirk, Vergriete has experience in urban planning and housing.

Overseas territories: Philippe Vigier. MP for the centrist Modem party – which supported Macron's election and re-election – he replaces Jean-François Carenco.

Budget: Thomas Cazenave. The 45-year-old economist and MP for Gironde is another Macron loyalist. He takes over from Gabriel Attal.

Disabilities: Fadila Khattabi. Former president of the commission for social affairs, she moved over from the Socialist Party to join Macron's Renaissance. A "success-story" from the poor northern banlieue of Marseille, Khattabi is off to a complicated start after a former employee successfully sued her for non-payment of overtime. She replaces Geneviève Darrieussecq.

Social economy: Marlène Schiappa, who previously held the post, is leaving the government following a controversy over alleged misuse of funds. The post disappears, at least for the moment. Olivier Gregoire is to incorporate some of Schiappa's responsibilities within her role as minister delegate of small businesses and tourism at the Ministry of Finance.

The other ministers are unchanged. The full list, in order of precedence, is as follows:

Prime Minister - Elisabeth Borne

Finance Minister - Bruno Le Maire

Interior Minister - Gérald Darmanin

Foreign Minister - Catherine Colonna

Justice Minister - Éric Dupond-Moretti

Defence Minister - Sébastien Lecornu

Labour Minister - Olivier Dussopt

Education Minister - Gabriel Attal

Minister of higher education - Sylvie Retailleau

Agriculture Minister - Marc Fesneau

Environment Minister - Christophe Béchu

Minister of Energy Transition - Agnès Pannier-Runacher

Culture Minister - Rima Abdul Malak

Health Minister - Aurélien Rousseau

Solidarity Minister - Aurore Bergé

Minister of Public functions - Stanislas Guérini

Minister of sports and the Olympics/Paralympics - Amélie Oudéa-Castéra

Government spokesperson - Olivier Véran

Junior ministers

Minister for parliamentary relations - Franck Reister

Europe Minister - Laurence Boone

Minister of transport - Clément Beaune

Minister for childhood- Charlotte Caubel

Minister of the seas - Hervé Berville

Minister of industry - Roland Lescure

Minister of digitalisation and telecommunications - Jean-Nöel Barrot

Minister of small businesses and tourism - Olivia Grégoire

Minister of territorial collectivities and rurality - Dominique Faure

Minister of citizenship - Sonia Backès

Minister for foreign trade and French nationals abroad - Olivier Becht

Minister of development and the Francophone world - Chrysoula Zacharopoulou

Minister of remembrance of veterans - Patricia Mirallès

Minister of youth education and training - Carole Grandjean

Minister for healthcare workers - Agnès Firmin le Bodo

