Who's in, and out, in France's new government?

President Emmanuel Macron has reshuffled ministers in key domestic portfolios such as education, housing and urban affairs in a bid to strengthen the government's ability to continue its reform programme and respond to recent riots. The 41-strong government has eight new members, with more traditional MPs and Macron loyalists. Here's the new line-up.
Minister for Education: Gabriel Attal. Seen as a Macron protegé and close ally, 34-year-old Attal was previously budget minister and government spokesperson. He takes over from Pap Ndiaye.
Health: Aurélien Rousseau. Rousseau was in charge of the Paris regional health authority during the Covid pandemic, but is a technocrat, not a medical professional. He used to run PM Elisabeth Borne's office. Replaces François Braun.
Solidarity: Aurore Bergé. Another Macron ally and leader of his party in the Assemblée nationale. Bergé becomes junior minister at the health ministry, seconding Aurélien Rousseau. Takes over from Jean-Christophe Comb.
Urban affairs: Sabrina Agresti-Roubache. Born and bred in Marseille, she was elected a local MP in 2022. A friend of Brigitte Macron's, she used to be a TV producer and worked on the Netflix series Marseille, centred around the city's fictional mayor. Replaces Olivier Klein.
Biodiversity: Sarah El Haïry. Former youth minister, 34-year-old El Haïry takes on the newly created post of biodiversity minister.
Equality: Bérangère Couillard. MP for Gironde in western France, she comes from the environment ministry. Replaces Isabelle Rome.
Housing: Patrice Vergriete. Mayor of the northern port town of Dunkirk, Vergriete has experience in urban planning and housing.
Overseas territories: Philippe Vigier. MP for the centrist Modem party – which supported Macron's election and re-election – he replaces Jean-François Carenco.
Budget: Thomas Cazenave. The 45-year-old economist and MP for Gironde is another Macron loyalist. He takes over from Gabriel Attal.
Disabilities: Fadila Khattabi. Former president of the commission for social affairs, she moved over from the Socialist Party to join Macron's Renaissance. A "success-story" from the poor northern banlieue of Marseille, Khattabi is off to a complicated start after a former employee successfully sued her for non-payment of overtime. She replaces Geneviève Darrieussecq.
Social economy: Marlène Schiappa, who previously held the post, is leaving the government following a controversy over alleged misuse of funds. The post disappears, at least for the moment. Olivier Gregoire is to incorporate some of Schiappa's responsibilities within her role as minister delegate of small businesses and tourism at the Ministry of Finance.
The other ministers are unchanged. The full list, in order of precedence, is as follows:
Prime Minister - Elisabeth Borne
Finance Minister - Bruno Le Maire
Interior Minister - Gérald Darmanin
Foreign Minister - Catherine Colonna
Justice Minister - Éric Dupond-Moretti
Defence Minister - Sébastien Lecornu
Labour Minister - Olivier Dussopt
Education Minister - Gabriel Attal
Minister of higher education - Sylvie Retailleau
Agriculture Minister - Marc Fesneau
Environment Minister - Christophe Béchu
Minister of Energy Transition - Agnès Pannier-Runacher
Culture Minister - Rima Abdul Malak
Health Minister - Aurélien Rousseau
Solidarity Minister - Aurore Bergé
Minister of Public functions - Stanislas Guérini
Minister of sports and the Olympics/Paralympics - Amélie Oudéa-Castéra
Government spokesperson - Olivier Véran
Junior ministers
Minister for parliamentary relations - Franck Reister
Europe Minister - Laurence Boone
Minister of transport - Clément Beaune
Minister for childhood- Charlotte Caubel
Minister of the seas - Hervé Berville
Minister of industry - Roland Lescure
Minister of digitalisation and telecommunications - Jean-Nöel Barrot
Minister of small businesses and tourism - Olivia Grégoire
Minister of territorial collectivities and rurality - Dominique Faure
Minister of citizenship - Sonia Backès
Minister for foreign trade and French nationals abroad - Olivier Becht
Minister of development and the Francophone world - Chrysoula Zacharopoulou
Minister of remembrance of veterans - Patricia Mirallès
Minister of youth education and training - Carole Grandjean
Minister for healthcare workers - Agnès Firmin le Bodo
