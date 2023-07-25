Striking French Sunday newspaper journalists 'more determined than ever'

Media

Journalists at France's national weekly Journal du Dimanche (JDD) on Tuesday vowed to press on with a strike in protest at the appointment of a young new editor close to the far right. Their action is unprecedented in the French press since 1975.

A protester holds a placard reading "JDD on strike" during a demonstration of striking journalists of weekly daily Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) against the nomination of Geoffroy Lejeune as the newspaper's new managing editor, in Paris, on July 19, 2023.

Advertising Read more

Staff at the Journal du Dimanche (JDD) have been on strike for over a month over the appointment of Geoffroy Lejeune, 34, as new editor-in-chief, meaning the influential publication has now missed five consecutive issues.

Its current owner Lagardère Group announced late Monday that Lejeune would assume his duties on 1 August, prompting a furious reaction from its journalists' association (SDJ) branch who said they were "more determined than ever".

It accused Lagardère of "unilaterally breaking negotiations" aiming to end the crisis and said it was "astonished" by the news Lejeune would take up his post when "98 percent of the newsroom are against and refuse to work with him".

For its part, Lagadère News said it "regretted the position of the SDJ" which it said had "led to a breakdown in negotiations".

The SDJ said that JDD staff had on Tuesday voted with a 98 percent majority to continue to strike into a 33rd day.

Historic strike

Paris-based press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said the action was now the longest strike in French media since a 28-month strike by staff on Le Parisien daily that began in 1975.

"The fact that the JDD strike has lasted so long may be a surprise, but the record length is commensurate with the attack on journalistic values," Christophe Deloire, RSF's secretary general said.

"I hail the determination and courage of the journalists of the JDD who refuse to be eaten alive," he added.

The controversy has erupted as conservative billionaire Vincent Bolloré is in the process of acquiring Lagardere, which also owns Paris Match magazine and Europe 1 radio, after a successful takeover bid.

Lengthy strikes at Europe 1 in 2021 and of i-Télé (later called CNews, property of Vivendi) in 2016, concluded each time by massive departures of staff.

Provocative headlines

Lejeune was, until recently, editor of the far-right weekly Valeurs Actuelles whose profile he helped raise through provocative headlines and caustic attacks on the country's politicians and intellectuals.

He endorsed far-right media commentator Eric Zemmour during his campaign for the presidency last year and is a close friend of Marion Marechal, the niece of far-right patriarch Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Bolloré, a conservative Catholic from northwest France, has been gradually expanding his empire to take in TV channels and now print media.

The JDD, which has weekly sales of around 140,000, has in recent years toed a centrist line and been seen as generally sympathetic to the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe