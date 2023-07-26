France to bring artisanal know-how to 2024 Olympic Games

Paris Olympics 2024

With just one year to go, France is getting ready for the summer Olympic games that will begin with an extravagant ceremony scheduled for 26 July 2024. While organisers race to finalise security details, French brands and sponsors are also putting their best foot forward to get their share of the action.

"When there was a tender for the Olympics in Paris, Doudou and Compagnie was the first to show up," Alan Joly, director of the French plush toy manufacturer, told RFI.

"We were chosen because we met most of the criteria - especially the know-how and the ability to manufacture in France," he says, adding that they began making the Olympic mascots known as "Phyrges" two years ago.

The little red, triangular toys in the shape of the red caps associated with the French revolution created a stir when released in November.

Organisers were criticised for having most of the products made in China with less than ten percent made in France.

"We will make as many mascots as the market requires," Joly says, explaining that the factory in La Guerche-de-Bretagne, in western France, was already in place and was not set up exclusively for the mascots, as it already produced other products in the range.

However, the Olympics is all about seizing a timely opportunity.

"The company already wanted to relocate 10 to 20 percent of its production back to France," he says, adding that Doudou and Compagnie has already brought a considerable amount of jobs to the region.

Reaching targets

The mascot manufacturer is not the only French brand stepping up to play a role in the Olympics.

Luxury giant LVMH announced on Monday that it has signed up to be an official sponsor for the event, allowing the organisers to practically reach their sponsorship target of €1.24 billion ($1.37 billion).

LVMH becomes the sixth top-tier domestic sponsor, alongside communications company Orange, electricity provider EDF, banking group BPCE, pharmaceuticals company Sanofi and retail giant Carrefour.

TotalEnergie's project was rejected by the Paris City Hall as it was considered to be out of step with environmental and sustainability goals.

The news from LVMH is a relief to organisers whose total budget has jumped to €8.8 billion, two billion more than what was announced at the time of Paris's candidacy.

Antoine Arnault, one of the five children and heirs of LVMH Chairman, along with CEO Bernard Arnault, made the announcement at a news conference in Paris attended by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Paris 2024 chief organiser Tony Estanguet, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and France's sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera.

Not just a financial partner

Moet-Hennessy champagne will be offered for festive celebrations during the event, while the Chaumet jewellery brand will be in charge of designing the medals.

One of the LVMH major fashion labels will be tasked with designing the French delegation's outfits, while make-up and beauty product chain Sephora will be present on the route of the Olympic torch.

"We didn't want to just be a financial partner, we wanted to have a role to play in the holding of these Olympic Games," Antoine Arnault said.

The Olympic Games offers visibility that major French brands will be loath to miss.

"It will probably be the most-watched show in the history of television, in the history of games," Bernard Arnault said of the opening ceremony. "This is obviously an element in which we are very interested".

