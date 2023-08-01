Overcrowding in French prisons reaches all-time high

French prisons

The number of prisoners in France has reached an all-time high, with a total of 74,513 people incarcerated on 1 July compared with just under 73,700 the previous month.

To cope overcrowding, over 2,500 mattresses have been installed in French prisons where inmates sleep on floors (illustration photo).

According to official figures released by the Ministry of Justice on Monday, France has beaten its record number of prisoners for the sixth time in the space of a few months, and passed the 74,000 mark for the first time.

There were 814 more inmates in French prisons on 1 July than on 1 June, representing an unprecedented increase, greater than any previous records.

The figures show there are also almost 2,500 more prisoners in French jails than a year ago.

Unprecedented

The chronic situation of prison overcrowding in France led to official condemnation from the European Court of Human Rights on 6 July this year.

With 60,666 operational places in prisons as of July 2023, the overall prison density is now almost 123 percent, compared with just under 119 percent a year ago.

Meanwhile, the occupancy rate in prisons where prisoners are awaiting trial – and therefore presumed innocent – and those serving short sentences is 146 percent.

However, occupancy rates reached or exceeded 200 percent in eight prison facilities, including 278 percent in the French overseas territory of Mayotte, followed by 212 percent saturation in the southern cities of Perpignan and Nîmes.

Lack of beds

In total, there are currently 16,643 more prisoners than there are places available in French prisons.

As a result of the overcrowding, almost 2,500 inmates are forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor.

Meanwhile, the number of women in prison – 3.7 percent of the total prison population – rose slightly, while the number of minors in jail remains stable at just under one percent.

