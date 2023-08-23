France extends lifespan of 40-year-old nuclear reactor to meet energy needs

NUCLEAR ENERGY

France's nuclear watchdog has given the green light for the continued operation of the Tricastin 1 nuclear reactor in southern France. The move marks the first lifetime extension granted to a French reactor after 40 years of service.

This photograph taken on January 26, 2023, shows an employee walking near the two cooling towers at the Tricastin nuclear power plant in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateau, southern France.

In a decision published on 10 August and reported in the French media this week, the French ASN nuclear watchdog granted the Tricastin reactor an extension until its next review – so for another 10 years.

Of France's fleet of 56 reactors, 32 are up for their fourth, 10-yearly inspection this decade. This means French energy production will rely on securing operating extensions for multiple reactors.

French President Emmanuel Macron says the government is planning on building at least six new reactors by 2050.

This means that Tricastin 1's generation of nuclear reactors would need to continue producing for 60 years to cover this gap.

Future-proofing nuclear safety

However, decisions will need to be made via Europe over the next decade on whether France's oldest reactors can be extended past their original lifespan. Opinions vary from country to country.

According to the watchdog, the safety improvements at Tricastin 1 – planned by France's state-run electricity utility EDF as part of the recent review – were subject of a public inquiry.

Safety hazards in question include earthquake risk and the possibility that heatwaves would reduce the availability of cooling water for the reactors.

This summer temperature warnings have been issued at Tricastin because warmer water in the Rhone river has reduced the availability of cooling water for the plant.

Greenpeace is opposed to extending the reactor's lifespan arguing that national and cross-border consultations – including an environmental impact assessment – should have taken place.

During a public consultation in April, Greenpeace said in a letter that the proposed changes would arrive too late and cannot bring the old reactors up to the safety level of the planned new reactors.

In 2020, dozens of activists broke into the Tricastin power plant to demand that it be closed down.

The cost of refitting

The extension of the Tricastin reactor was made possible by the work undertaken by EDF as part of its so-called "Grand Carénage" or "Major Refit" programme, which has been underway since 2014 to renovate France's nuclear fleet and increase the safety level of its reactors so they can continue to operate significantly beyond their 40 year life span.

However, it takes on particular resonance coming just a few months after an announcement from the Elysée Palace that studies to prepare for the extension power plant operations "to 60 years and beyond" are underway, pending the construction of new-generation EPR2 reactors.

The cost of the "Grand Carénage" feasibility study to extend the life of power plants beyond 40 is estimated at around €66 billion.

The cost of the government's first round of six next generation EPR reactors is estimated at just under €52 billion.

