French local authorities call for action as tiger mosquito infestation grips Paris region

A number of local jursidictions across the greater Paris region are calling on the French government and health authorities to take action against the proliferation of tiger mosquitoes, as residents – who are stung on a daily basis – are increasingly voicing their fears and concerns over potential infections.

The tiger mosquito is a vector for viruses such as chikungunya and dengue fever.

The spread of the tiger mosquito across France is a threat that has become increasingly widespread on the French mainland over the past decade.

According to data from the website Vigilance-Moustiques, 71 of the country's departments have now been placed on red alert, which is synonymous with the infestation and high level of tiger mosquito activity.

In the space of just a few years, the invasive insect originating from Asia, has colonised an increasing number of departments in the north of the country, where it had never previously been recorded.

Spreading north

In the Paris region, the rapid spread of the insect has angered local residents – including those in the southern suburb of Antony – who have posted an online petition signed by more than 1,500 people calling for action from the local council.

In order to prevent the increasingly frequent attacks, the petitioners are calling for an "environmentally-friendly disinsectisation campaign" as was carried out recently near Paris' Bois de Vincennes park as well as the free distribution of mosquito traps.

For their part, some local municipalities have promised to fill in stagnant water basins that are a favourite breeding ground for moquitoes.

The proliferation of the tiger mosquito across the Paris region is changing the daily routines of residents who complain of being "devoured on a daily basis," having to light insect-repellant candles several times a day.

Mosquito control methods

The situation is also worrying in the Hauts-de-Seine department, where Socialist mayor of the Châtillon suburb contacted the Regional Health Agency (ARS) about the proliferation of mosquitoes in her municipality.

In a letter sent to the director of the ARS Île-de-France on Monday, mayor Nadège Azzaz said that she had received numerous reports from residents who – in addition to the nuisance of the bites – fear for their health.

However, Azzaz told French media, "For [ARS] to carry out mosquito control, there has to be a proven case of dengue fever. What we're asking is that this type of method should perhaps be reviewed ... more broadly by the State, which should be able to support us more at local authority level."

The public health concerns are entirely legitimate, as the tiger mosquito is known to spread a number of diseases, including dengue fever – which is mostly benign – and chikungunya virus.

