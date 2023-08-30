Overwhelmed migrant shelter in Alps accuses French state of inaction

Migrant crisis

Aid workers in the French alpine town of Briançon, inundated by a sharp rise in the number of migrants crossing the border from Italy, have said they would close their reception centre to protest inaction by the state.

The Terrasses Solidaires reception centre in Briançon, near the Italian border, has seen an unmanageable influx of migrants in recent months.

Volunteers from the Terrasses Solidaires refuge in Briançon – the first on the French side of the border – on Tuesday said they could no longer accommodate the growing influx of migrants.

Despite having only 60 emergency beds, the facility – a former sanatorium – was reportedly forced to make room for 326 people overnight Monday.

Arrivals of migrants, who often cross from Italy in small groups, have multiplied with the centre now experiencing its heaviest demand since operations began in 2021.

"These migrant routes have always existed," said Luc Marchello, who works with the NGO Refuges Solidaires, of the mountainous pathways that stretch from Italy through Montgenèvre, on the border, and on to Briançon.

"But their use has intensified since 2016 and even more so since this spring."

Terrifying trek

One young man from Cote d’Ivoire, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told RFI he was able to reach Briançon on his second attempt at trekking along the mountain. On his first try, he was intercepted by border police.

"We left around 1am during the night,” he said. “One of my friends was so scared he turned around to go back, but we found the courage to continue.

"The Mediterranean was even worse."

Using the GPS on his mobile phone, the young man managed to quietly guide his group out of the thick forest that lines the Montgenèvre pass, taking careful detours to avoid the border police.

It was 6am when they successfully arrived at the Terrasses Solidaires reception centre, where volunteers offered them camp beds, sheets, soap and toothpaste.

Overwhelmed

To accommodate the flow of migrants, mattresses lined the floors of the corridors and meeting rooms, while tents were pitched on the outdoor terrace.

Local NGOs estimate that at least 25,000 migrants have made their way to France along alpine routes since 2016.

Most of them are people from sub-Saharan countries who fled north through Tunisia, where they travelled by boat to Italy.

Despite repeated requests for help in recent weeks from aid workers in Briançon, no alternative solutions have so far been put forward by authorities.

Volunteers at the Terrasses Solidaires reception centre hope that by shutting the facility in protest, the government will be forced to provide improved emergency accommodation.

Migrants currently being sheltered there are to be found alternative lodgings before the centre closes its doors.

