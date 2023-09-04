Champagne vinyards predict bumper year for 2023 as annual grape harvest begins

CHAMPAGNE

The 2023 grape harvest got underway in the Champagne region's Aube department at the weekend, with most vinyards expected to start the annual 'vendange' Thursday, as wine producers look set for a bumper year in terms of volume.

Champagne producers have predicted that the 2023 harvest will be absolute record in terms of volume, with bunches expected tp weigh-in around 220 grammes.

Advertising Read more

While the first pruning shears have already been used in Montgueux (Aube), grape-picking will begin for most of the 319 communes that come under the Champage appellation from 7 September.

According to David Chatillon, president of the Champagne producers' union, this year's harvest promises to be "an absolute record in terms of volume," with grape bunches weighing-in at an all-time high of around 220 grammes.

This, in comparison with the previous record harvest in 2005, where bunches weighed 175 grammes.

The authorised start dates for the vendange are set for each commune and each grape variety – Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Meunier – and will run until 16 September.

Fungus infection kept in check

In terms of quality, Mr Chatillon explained: "With the weather at the beginning of August, we saw a few outbreaks of the grey mould fungus appear – which we are monitoring closely."

But for now, the infection has been largely kept in check and the weather over the coming days – which is forecast to be very fine – is ideal, as it will allows the outbreaks of rot to dry out.

As a result, Chatillon says, "we'll be able to bring in something really good, and as there's a lot of quantity, we'll be able to select better bunches."

This comes as winegrowers and champagne houses have decided to set the marketable yield for the 2023 harvest at 11,400 kilos per hectare.

After an already excellent 2021, boosted by the reopening of bars and restaurants after the Covid-19 pandemic, the prestigious beverage confirmed its rebound in 2022, with 325.5 million bottles sold – up 1.6 percent – marking the highest volume in 15 years.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe