French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne to re-start stalled New Caledonia talks

New Caledonia

French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne will meet Wednesday with a group of New Caledonians in a bid to restart discussions on the institutional future of the Pacific archipelago.

A photograph shows an independence flag picturing the Kanak chief Atai, in La Foa in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia on September 1, 2021, as part of a burial ceremony of Atai, leader of the Kanak revolt in 1878, and his Dao (sorcerer) Meche, killed in battle on September 1, 1878 during an insurrection led by the Kanak natives against French colonialization. - The skull of Ataï was returned 136 years later by the State in August 2014. (Photo by Theo Rouby / AFP)

Advertising Read more

The French Prime Minister is convening political delegations from New Caledonia on 6 September in Paris. It would be the first time since a referendum on the status of the archipelago in 2021 that New Caledonian pro-French loyalists sit together with pro-independence groups.

In 2021, pro-independence leaders boycotted the referendum and then refused to accept its results due to low voter turnout.

Macron tells New Caledonia separatists to accept pro-France votes

During a visit to New Caledonia last July, French President Emmanuel Macron said that separatism could lead to violence in the Pacific territory, urging the pro-independence camp to accept a string of votes to stay part of France.

France vowed in the Noumea Accord of 1998 to grant more political power to its territory.

Under the agreement, New Caledonia held three referendums in the past five years over its ties with France, all rejecting independence.

Referendums

During the first referendum, on 4 November 2018, 57 percent of the voters were in favor of staying with France, with a voter turnout of 81 percent.

During the second referendum, on 4 October 2020, pro-France votes had shrunk to 53 percent (turnout 86 percent.)

However, the pro-independence indigenous Kanaks rejected the result of the last referendum held on 12 December 2021.

It resulted in a 97-percent vote against secession after Kanaks boycotted the process because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All tri-partite discussions between loyalists, pro-independence groups and Paris then stopped.

Ballots are pictured in a ballots box in Noumea, New Caledonia, Sunday, Oct.4, 2020. AP - Mathurin Derel

On Wednesday, Borne and Interior Minister Gérard Darmanin will try to hammer out a new mode-de-vivre between Paris and New Caledonia.

He will discuss if more authority should be delegated to Nouméa, New Caledonia's seat of administration, enhancing the role of local institutions, and finding a compromise between loyalists and pro-independence groups.

Meanwhile, Macron has ruled out another referendum on full independence in the near future.

China's influence

But France is not interested in full independence for the territory, as the territory holds large amounts of nickel, an element that is of growing importance as it is used as a component for batteries of electric vehicles.

Another reason for maintaining a foothold in New Caledonia are the growing worries, in France and the EU, of China's increasing influence in the region.

In April last year, China signed a secretive security agreement with neighbouring Solomon Islands, and just this week, Vanuatu replaced its pro-Western Prime Minister with the more China-minded Sato Kilman, who said he would "revisit" a recently signed security pact with Australia, signalling a possible shift away from pro-Western policies endorsed by his predecessor.

Macron visited Vanuatu in July as part of his Pacific trip, on the first visit by a sitting French leader to an independent Pacific Island state, seeking to offer a French alternative in a region where the US and China are competing for influence.

French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd-L) and Vanuatu's then Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau's (L) visit a French navy patrol boat in Port Vila on July 27, 2023. AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN

(With newswires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe