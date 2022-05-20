French Giro hope Bardet pulls out sick

Cuneo (Italy) (AFP) – After showing strong form at the Giro d'Italia, French climber Romain Bardet pulled out during the 13th stage on Friday complaining of feeling sick.

The 31-year-old DSM man was fourth place in the standings going into the mountainous final week of the 21-day race where he would likely have thrived.

Along with Ineos leader Richard Carapaz and Bahrain Victorious' Mikal Landa, Bardet was a credible pretender to win this Giro after his victory in the Tour of the Alps in the lead up.

"After becoming sick during yesterday's stage, his condition worsened overnight and despite all efforts, he is no longer in a position to continue the race," DSM said.

A former runner-up on the Tour de France and the world championships, Bardet said earlier this week that one bad day in a race like the Giro can wreck your chances.

"There will be hazards every day this week, you have to keep your wits about you," he said. "I've been through many highs and lows on the grand tours."

On the bright side Bardet can now take his strong showing from the Giro into the Tour de France in five weeks time.

