French Open day 2: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the second day of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on Monday:

"I don't get much words said about the support of my country and it's just tough to be with people who look like they don't understand."

-- Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko says only a handful of players have asked her about the three-month war being waged in her country

"For me, I'm not sure why, but I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it's more like an exhibition. I know this isn't true, right? But my brain just like feels that way. Whenever I think like something is like an exhibition, I just can't go at it 100%."

-- Naomi Osaka says she is leaning towards skipping Wimbledon following the decision to strip the tournament of ranking points

"In our tour, every single player has a different opinion, and that's why we never achieve the things that we could achieve if we will be together."

-- Rafael Nadal wades in on the ranking points debate surrounding Wimbledon

"It's kind of the consequences of my own actions type of thing."

-- Osaka on being unseeded at a major for the first time since the 2018 Australian Open

"You're gonna see on my Insta Story, if you're interested"

-- Iga Swiatek when asked about her plans for the day after winning the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier

"I'm not going to sit here and say how hard it is for me, looking at what's going on in the world. I'm affected in the situation, I'm not a victim. I will never speak as a victim. I believe in the greater good. I believe in helping people."

-- Victoria Azarenka, who sits on the WTA player council, in response to the Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players

"I know it's not good for the planet, but I will try to switch to a hybrid car maybe next time."

-- Diane Parry, 19, who knocked out defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, reveals she has traded in her scooter for a car now she has her driving licence.

"One thing we can do on tour is be more accepting of kind of like crazier attitudes and like stuff like that going on. I feel like any little thing can kind of get someone fined or get someone in trouble, so I maybe would like to see more kind of just openness for players to be crazier."

-- Taylor Fritz offers a way tennis can engage more with young fans

"At my age when you're out of the tour for over a year, you take time to get back to the level you want. I know what I want, I know and I'm convinced that I can get back to a very good level because I have many signs that show that I can do it. But it will take months. But I'm not afraid."

-- Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, 37, believes he can still rediscover his best form despite a first round exit on Monday.

