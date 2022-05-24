French Open day 3: Who said what

All over: France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reacts after losing against Casper Ruud in the final match of his career on Tuesday

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the third day of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday:

"Today is a big day for me -- it's time to say goodbye to tennis."

-- France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga who retired after 18 years on the circuit

"I hope the world can soon find as much peace I found today. Thank you Roland. Thank you Mister Tennis. I love you."

-- Tsonga

"I felt a bit sad, because Jo is a really good guy. He's an amazing player. I mean, he has one of the most amazing careers in France, for sure."

-- France's Alize Cornet on Tsonga

"When you don't play for the points, it feels a bit like an exhibition. Of course it's good money. It's still Wimbledon. It's still an honour to play on these courts, but the whole situation is really weird. I feel like the players were not really involved in these decisions. It's a bit extreme, but we have to accept it, I guess."

-- Cornet on the decision by the WTA and ATP to strip Wimbledon of ranking points

"I think a lot of things may happen within the next week or two weeks. That's my personal opinion. I don't know. Maybe I'm wrong. But we will see what's going to happen."

-- Latvia's 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko believes there will be a resolution to the Wimbledon dilemma

"If you love the game you're still going to go and play. So I think they mainly punished the players, which I didn't quite get this decision."

-- Karolina Pliskova, the runner-up at Wimbledon last year, still intends to play at the All England Club despite facing the prospect of losing 1,000 ranking points

"I will go there to get my prize money, as I would for an exhibition tournament."

-- France's Benoit Paire on his Wimbledon plan

"When we have a toxic relationship like now, only the bad things can happen."

-- Russia's Andrey Rublev on the Wimbledon row

