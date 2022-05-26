French Open day 5: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the fifth day of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on Thursday:

"I'm a little bit scared of spiders, but I need to say I was much more scared when I was 10 or 12. When you grow up you need to sometimes face your fears. I never saw a tarantula, so I think I'm going to be scared if I see one. I'm not any more scared of small spiders."

-- World number two Daniil Medvedev on one of his main phobias

"My friends and my family are saying, 'Can you please calm down or stay on the sofa for one afternoon?' It's impossible for me. I have so much energy. That's what helps me as well on matches. I can't complain."

-- Paula Badosa on her all-action style which one reporter compared to cartoon character Road Runner

"Even the last point, I was just like, can this just end? At some point either me lose or you win, I don't care any more. It was like I just want this to be over. It was so stressful."

-- Jessica Pegula who needed eight match points to beat Anhelina Kalinina in three sets having led 6-1, 5-1 at one stage

"My plan is to fly away."

-- Karolina Pliskova after being knocked out by France's world number 227 Leolia Jeanjean

"I stopped playing when I was young, I just wanted to give myself another chance, because in my head since I was good when I was like 14, 15, I'm like why I can't be good 10 years later. So that's why. I take my chance, and so far it's working."

-- The 26-year-old Jeanjean whose career was curtailed by three knee fractures on her decision to play pro tennis after a successful college career in the United States

"It was difficult to stay focused, especially towards the end, you know, when he kind of started to have a little bit of fun."

-- Miomir Kecmanovic on beating close friend Alexander Bublik in four sets

"I loved the Chateau of Versailles because everything is so symmetrical. I love maths so if things are not symmetrical, then I am like 'wow, this is so wrong'."

-- Iga Swiatek on her fondness for one of France's most visited sites

"It was just a panic attack. I didn't know how to handle it, because I don't have it often."

-- 2018 champion Simona Halep on a worrying moment in her defeat to China's Zheng Qinwen

© 2022 AFP