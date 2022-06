Protest: The court invader is removed from the court by security officials

Paris (AFP) – The French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was held up Friday when a protestor ran onto the court and tied herself to the net.

Advertising Read more

The woman leapt from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd during the sixth game of the third set.

Her shirt bore the slogan: "We have 1028 days left."

She was eventually removed from the court while the players headed back to the locker room.

© 2022 AFP