Frimpong adds to Leverkusen injury list

Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong (L) is out for the rest of the season with torn ankle ligaments

Berlin (AFP) – Bayer Leverkusen confirmed Tuesday that Jeremie Frimpong suffered a season-ending ankle injury in last weekend's home defeat to Cologne just moments before teen star Florian Wirtz tore knee ligaments.

A scan has revealed Frimpong, a Netherlands Under-21 defender, tore ankle ligaments before being helped off early in Sunday's defeat.

"Frimpong has to be operated on and will therefore only be able to play again next season," Leverkusen said in a statement.

Soon after replacing Frimpong, Leverkusen also lost Wirtz, 18, when the Germany international suffered a serious knee injury which his club says will keep him out "for months".

The loss of the pair for the rest of the season is a blow to Leverkusen with top-scoring Czech striker Patrik Schick out with a calf injury.

Leverkusen are third in the Bundesliga, 15 points behind runaway leaders Bayern Munich, and set to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Leverkusen host Atalanta in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday having lost the first leg 3-2 last week in Italy.

© 2022 AFP