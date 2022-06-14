Gaikwad, Kishan guide India to 179-5 in South Africa T20

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad on his way to a maiden half century against South Africa

Visakhapatnam (India) (AFP) – Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan smashed half-centuries to help India reach 179 for five against South Africa in their attempt to stay alive in the Twenty20 international series on Tuesday.

Gaikwad (57) and Kishan (54) put on 97 for the first wicket to lay the foundations of the total after being invited to bat first in Visakhapatnam in the third match of the series.

South Africa, who are looking to clinch the five-match series after their opening two victories, pulled things back at the back end with their disciplined bowling as Dwaine Pretorius returned figures of 2-29.

Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 21-ball 31 added to the Indian score.

Gaikwad started cautiously before exploding as he hit four boundaries off fast bowler Anrich Nortje in a 20-run fifth over to give the team a blazing start.

He reached his maiden fifty off 30 balls in his sixth T20 for India before left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj finally broke the stand and sent back the batsman with a caught-and-bowled effort.

Kishan changed gears and took on Maharaj with two fours and a six to bring up his fifty in 31 balls.

The bowlers hit back with two wickets including Kishan falling to fast bowler Pretorius.

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen dropped outfield catches to allow Pandya and skipper Rishabh Pant a life each. But Pant was soon caught by skipper Temba Bavuma for six.

