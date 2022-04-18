Gaza-Israel rocket fire intercepted as Jerusalem tensions spike

Israeli police repeatedly clashed with Palestinian protesters in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound over the weekend

Jerusalem (AFP) – Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel Monday, the Israeli army said, the first such incident in months and a sign that a wave of violence around a Jerusalem holy site could escalate further.

"Sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip," the Israeli army said, referring to a Palestinian enclave controlled by the Islamist group Hamas.

"One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense System," the military added in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and no faction in the crowded enclave of 2.3 million inhabitants immediately claimed responsibility.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all rocket fire from Israel, and usually carries out air strikes in response to such fire.

The incident, the first of its kind since January, comes after a weekend of Israeli-Palestinian violence in and around Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound that wounded more than 170 people, mostly Palestinian demonstrators.

Similar violence in Jerusalem around the same time last year triggered repeated Hamas rocket fire into Israel which escalated into an 11-day war.

'Illegitimate and provocative'

The spike in tensions coincides with both the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish festival of Passover.

The Gaza Strip is run by Hamas, but it is also home to the Islamic Jihad militant group, whose personnel are pictured entering a tunnel in the Palestinian enclave on Sunday Mahmud HAMS AFP

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is known to Jews as Temple Mount -- the holiest site in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam.

Palestinians have been angered by repeated visits to the site by Jewish worshippers, who are permitted to enter but may not pray there.

The government of Naftali Bennett has repeatedly declared that Israeli security forces have a "free hand" to deal with demonstrators.

Hamas had warned on Sunday that "Al-Aqsa is ours and ours alone" and swore to defend Palestinians' right to pray there.

The rocket fire and Al-Aqsa clashes came after a spike in violence including four deadly attacks since late March in the Jewish state by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs that claimed 14 lives, mostly civilians.

A total of 22 Palestinians have meanwhile been killed in the violence since March 22, including assailants who targeted Israelis, according to an AFP tally.

Israel has poured additional forces into the occupied West Bank and has been reinforcing its barrier in the territory.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that the United States was "deeply concerned" about the tensions and that senior US officials had been in touch by telephone with their counterparts from Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Arab nations.

"We have urged all sides to preserve the historic status quo" at the Al-Aqsa compound and avoid "provocative" steps, he said.

Jordan on Monday summoned the Israeli charge d'affaires "to deliver a message of protest over illegitimate and provocative Israeli violations at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque", its foreign ministry said in a statement.

Jordan serves as custodian of holy places in east Jerusalem, including the Old City, which Israel occupied in 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Bennett on Monday denounced what he called a "Hamas-led incitement campaign" and said Israel was doing "everything" to ensure people of all faiths could safely worship in Jerusalem.

"We expect everyone not to join the lies and certainly not to encourage violence against Jews," he said, in an apparent reference to Jordan.

Bennett is also facing a political crisis at home after his ideologically disparate coalition lost its one-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset, Israel's parliament, just short of a year since he painstakingly cobbled a government together.

On Sunday, Raam, the first Arab-Israeli party ever to be part of an Israeli government, said it was "suspending" its membership over the violence in Jerusalem.

