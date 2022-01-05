General Motors unveils electric Silverado, its top-selling truck

General Motors CEO Mary Barra, shown here with President Biden in November, has unveiled a new all-electric Silverado pickup truck

New York (AFP) – General Motors formally launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Wednesday, an emission-free version of its top-selling vehicle.

Mary Barra, chief executive of the Detroit automaker, unveiled the behemoth vehicle in a virtual appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show that also showcased other new EV and autonomous technologies.

GM, which has announced a series of major investment drives around all electric and self-driving vehicles over the last 18 months, began taking reservations for the 2024 Silverado at 1800 GMT.

"Charge up your imagination," reads Chevrolet's reservation page for the EV Silverado. "Smart. Agile. Aerodynamic. Fast. Not typically what you think of when you think of a truck."

The move raises the stakes in the battle for market share in the massive US pickup truck market.

Pricing for the Silverado begins at around $40,000, essentially identical to its main competitor, Ford's F-150 Lightening. But the Silverado can price at more than twice that sum for versions with more amenities.

The Silverado can run an estimated 400 miles on a full charge, has up to 664 horsepower and capacity to tow up to 10,000 pounds.

Barra also announced a new venture with Walmart to sell the retail giant 5,000 EV delivery vans for e-commerce, as well as an expanded venture with FedEx for similar vehicles.

She also confirmed plans to release in fall 2023 an all-electric version of the Chevrolet Equinox, a compact sport utility vehicle beginning at $30,000.

Barra's Chevrolet event follows Ford's announcement Tuesday that it will nearly double production capacity for the electric version of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck amid a surge in reserveations for the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Chrysler, another iconic American auto brand and the other member of Detroit's "Big Three," said Wednesday it plans to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2028.

© 2022 AFP