Gent beat Anderlecht on penalties in Belgian Cup final

Brussels (AFP) – Gent won the Belgian Cup on penalties on Monday after the final against Anderlecht in Brussels finished 0-0 following extra time.

After two hours of football devoid of scoring opportunities, the "Buffaloes" took the shootout 4-3 to qualify for the Europa League.

They collected the cup for the fourth time and the first since 2010. They lost the 2019 final to Mechelen.

Anderlecht are still looking for a first trophy since Vincent Kompany became coach in June 2019, but they have qualified for the four-team championship round in the league.

