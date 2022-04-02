Ginobili, Hardaway elected into Hall of Fame

Argentine legend Manu Ginobili was elected to basketball's Hall of Fame on Saturday

New York (AFP) – Argentinian legend Manu Ginobili and former NBA star Tim Hardaway were among 13 honorees voted into basketball's Naismith Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Ginobili, who won four NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs and 2004 Olympic gold with Argentina, headlined the 2022 inductees.

Ginobili spent his entire 16-year NBA career with the Spurs and together with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker made San Antonio one of the most dominant NBA teams of the early 2000s.

He also won a Euroleague title in 2001 with Virtus Bologna, being named the finals Most Valuable Player.

Hardaway meanwhile played 13 seasons in the NBA and won a gold medal for the USA at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Other inductees named on Saturday include WNBA icon Swin Cash, a four-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist in 2004 and 2012.

Cash played on three WNBA championship teams during her 15-year career, winning two titles with the Detroit Shock in 2003 and 2006 and a third title with Seattle Storm in 2010.

Another two-time Olympic gold medalist, Lindsay Whalen, joins Cash in the Hall of Fame.

Other inductees named Saturday include college coach Bob Huggins, former NBA coach George Karl, and referee Hugh Evans.

Former WNBA coach of the year Marianne Stanley was also among those honored.

Enshrinement will take place at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on September 9-10.

© 2022 AFP