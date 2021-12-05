Goggia wins super-G for Lake Louise World Cup sweep

Sofia Goggia won a women's World Cup super-G to complete a sweep of all three races at Lake Louise, Canada

Lake Louise (Canada) (AFP) – Italy's Sofia Goggia snatched a World Cup super-G victory from Lara Gut-Behrami Sunday to become the first skier to sweep all three Lake Louise races since US speed great Lindsey Vonn.

Goggia trailed Gut-Behrami's leading time at every interval until she flashed across the finish line in 1min 18.28sec -- 11-hundredths of a second ahead of the Swiss.

Austrian Mirjam Puchner was third, 44-hundredths behind the winner.

The victory capped a dominant week in the Colorado Rockies for Goggia, who won the first downhill of the season on Friday by a staggering 1.47sec and cruised to victory in the second downhill on Saturday with a more conservative display in cloudy, snowy conditions.

Her two downhill victories gave her a streak of six wins in six downhill starts, the longest since Vonn won six in a row leading up to the 2010 Olympics.

She matched Vonn's feat of a Lake Louise sweep, which the American achieved in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Goggia, who missed the World Championships last February with a knee injury, emphatically stamped herself a favorite to defend the Olympic downhill gold she won in Pyeongchang four years ago at the Beijing Winter Games in February.

Goggia claimed the fourth World Cup super-G win of her career as she denied Gut-Behrami.

The Swiss won her third World Cup super-G title last year in dominant style with four wins and another podium finish in six races. Her final tally of 525 points was 202 ahead of her closest rival, Federica Brignone of Italy.

Gut-Behrami was chasing slalom specialist Petra Vlhova for the overall title last season when weather cancellations hit the final speed races and she was unable to gain ground on the Slovakian.

This season's overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin gained some valuable points with a sixth-placed finish, 58-hundredths behind Goggia.

It was an encouraging showing after the American failed to crack the top 25 in either downhill.

Shiffrin tops the overall standings with 405 points, with slalom rival Vlhova second on 340 and Goggia third on 315.

