Greek police trolled as priceless Picasso hits the deck

Picasso's "Head of a Woman" was stolen from Greece's National Gallery in 2012

Advertising Read more

Athens (AFP)

Police in Greece have been mercilessly ribbed for letting a Picasso crash to the floor just hours after they recovered the invaluable painting, nearly a decade since it was stolen from the national gallery.

Television footage of a news event to announce the recovery on Tuesday shows the 1939 painting "Head of a Woman" slowly slide from the podium of the police ministry's conference hall and hit the ground.

A man in a T-shirt and mask, but no gloves, quickly props it up again.

Ikea Greece posted a snap image on Facebook of a picture ledge the DIY furniture giant sells under the hashtags #picasso and #oops.

Fellow DIY chain Plaisio was more direct, with a photo of the actual painting resting on a frame tripod, and the hashtag #itwillneverfall in Greek.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni on Thursday criticised the accident but insisted both paintings "appear to be in good condition".

Gifted by Pablo Picasso to Greece in 1949 -- "Head of a Woman" had been stolen alongside "Stammer Windmill" by Dutchman Piet Mondrian during a break-in at the gallery in Athens in 2012.

A state report found that security had not been upgraded for over a decade, with the then police minister calling safeguards "non-existent".

Police said a 49-year-old builder had confessed to stealing the artworks and been arrested.

Mendoni has said the painting would have been "impossible" to sell as it had a personal inscription by Picasso on the back -- "For the Greek people, a tribute by Picasso."

The Spanish master had gifted it to the Greek state in recognition of the country's resistance to Nazi Germany during a painful 1941-44 occupation.

© 2021 AFP