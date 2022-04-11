Greeks seek ban on Marseille fans for PAOK match

Marseille fans lit flares during the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg match against PAOK Thessaloniki at the Velodrome Stadium on April 7, 2022.

Athens (AFP) – Greek authorities on Monday called on UEFA to ban Marseille supporters from the Europa Conference League match at PAOK Thessaloniki on Thursday.

"The General Police Directorate of Thessaloniki submitted a written request to the competent authorities for a ban on organised and individual movement of Marseille fans, in view of the match with PAOK at the Toumba Stadium," a press release from the Ministry of Citizen Protection said.

In the first match between the two teams in Marseille there were serious incidents between fans, both around the stadium and in the French city.

Thirteen people, including three Greek fans, were arrested and placed in custody in connection with incidents before and during the match on Thursday, the Marseille public prosecutor's office said Friday.

Marseille is defending a 2-1 lead.

UEFA opened a disciplinary investigation on Friday against the two clubs.

The Greek ministry said that Marseille fans have been banned in the past in other international away matches of the French club.

According to the press release, the Minister of Citizen Protection Takis Theodorikakos communicated on Monday with the UEFA Secretary General Theodore Theodoridis, a former official at Athens club Olympiakos, and the Deputy Secretary General Giorgio Marchetti.

"The minister asked that the request of the Greek police for the preservation of public order and the protection of the socio-economic life in Thessaloniki be accepted," the press release said.

