Gu blows away Olympic rivals in freeski halfpipe qualifiers

Eileen Gu waits for her score in the freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification

Zhangjiakou (China) (AFP) – Californian-born Chinese sensation Eileen Gu topped qualification for the women's freeski halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, as she aims for her third medal of the Games.

Advertising Read more

Gu, who has already bagged one gold and one silver in the Chinese capital, set the standard in qualifying with a first-run score of 93.75 before bettering it with 95.50 on her second attempt.

The 18-year-old, who in 2019 switched from representing the US to China, will compete last in the running order in Friday's 12-woman final.

Canada's Rachael Karker finished second in qualifying on 89.50, while Estonia's Kelly Sildaru was third on 87.50.

© 2022 AFP