Gut-Behrami denies Goggia in Saint-Moritz super-G

St. Moritz (Switzerland) (AFP) – Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami edged Italian rival Sofia Goggia to win the World Cup super-G at Saint-Moritz on Saturday.

Gut-Behrami's 33rd World Cup success brought her level on points at the top of the discipline standings with Goggia, who turned up after annexing all three races at Lake Louise.

In the first of a pair of super-Gs this weekend, the reigning world champion, returned to her best after being slowed by a virus last week in Canada.

Despite reduced visibility under a cloudy sky, she gave a demonstration of anticipation and technical fluidity as she swept down the course in 1min 19.82 seconds.

Goggia, who won the super-G as well as both downhills last week, was 0.18sec slower as the top two in the standings outpaced the competition.

Mikaela Shiffrin was third, exactly a second behind than Goggia.

The American, who has been a specialist in the shorter technical disciplines, won the bronze in the super-G in the World Championships in February and has said she wants to try to win speed events this season.

The decision is paying off as Shiffrin has built a substantial lead in the overall standings.

She has 465 points, Goggia climbed to second on 395 while Slovakian defending champion Petra Vlhova, a slalom specialist who is skipping this weekend's faster races, dropped to third on 340.

