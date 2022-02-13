Hair today gone tomorrow: Johansson looking to cut down ski jump rivals

Zhangjiakou (China) (AFP) – Norwegian ski jumper Robert Johansson has lost his trademark bushy handlebar moustache but the "Wing Commander" still believes his team can soar to gold at the Beijing Olympics.

Johansson's waxed facial hair made him a social media sensation at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games but he says face masks brought in to combat the Covid-19 pandemic have "ruined" his signature look.

The 31-year-old is sporting a pared-back moustache for the Beijing Games and he is confident he and his Norway team-mates can cut down their rivals in Monday's men's team competition.

"We started wearing these face masks all the time and it got ruined, and it looked like s--- so I had to let it go for a while," Johansson told AFP after training on Sunday.

"Maybe it will come back when Covid-19 settles down a bit."

Norway won the men's team gold in Pyeongchang and their chances of successfully defending their title have been boosted by Marius Lindvik's victory on the individual large hill on Saturday.

Lindvik became the first Norwegian to claim the individual large hill Olympic title in 58 years, edging out Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi for the gold.

"He's been in my opinion the best here in the trainings and in the qualifications as well, so it's a well-deserved gold medal and a good boost for Team Norway," Johansson said of 23-year-old Lindvik.

"He's a fearless athlete but he's also a really nice guy. I feel extremely lucky to be a part of team Norway because we are good friends travelling around and having fun."

Lindvik's gold was a rare moment of success at the Beijing Games for Norway's jumpers, who struggled in the individual competitions.

Johansson, who was part of the team that won gold four years ago, believes they can come together to show their talent in Monday's competition.

"I feel we have a strong team and I think it will be an extremely exciting competition because so many teams are in good shape," he said.

"Fingers crossed for team Norway."

