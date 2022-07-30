Covid-hit Macau reopens beaches but bans swimming

Macau adheres to China's zero-Covid policy and shuttered casinos and most businesses for two weeks during a recent outbreak

Hong Kong (AFP) – Macau beachgoers were left high and dry as the Chinese gambling hub reopened two beaches on Saturday but banned swimming and water sports, citing coronavirus concerns.

The city is gradually recovering from its most serious outbreak to date, which earlier this month led officials to shutter casinos and most businesses for nearly two weeks.

As temperatures reached 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday, Macau residents were allowed to "enter the beach for walks and relaxation" but officials drew a line in the sand by banning water-based activities.

Beachgoers must "at all times wear masks of the right specification, maintain social distancing, avoid gathering in crowds and refrain from strenuous exercise," the government said.

Families flocked to Macau's Hac Sa beach Saturday morning, with one beachgoer expressing understanding for the restrictions, public broadcaster Teledifusao de Macau reported.

The city on Wednesday reported no new infections for the first time since the outbreak began in mid-June, with a total of just over 1,800 cases recorded during this coronavirus wave.

Macau strictly enforces anti-epidemic regulations, with one wouldbe beachgoer fined 3,000 patacas ($370) last week after driving onto Hac Sa against regulations, according to local media.

Macau adheres to China's zero-Covid policy which quashes outbreaks with strict lockdowns, border controls and social distancing measures.

