England rugby player Hassell-Collins dazzles with nail polish in Six Nations

Twickenham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Ollie Hassell-Collins may not have been among England's try-scorers in a 31-14 Six Nations win over Italy but the London Irish wing still made an eye-catching impression at Twickenham on Sunday -- thanks to nail polish.

The 24-year-old, winning just his second cap, defied convention in the infamously macho world of rugby by painting his nails in the red and white colours of the St George's cross, England's national flag.

"Look good, feel good, play good," Hassell-Collins, yet to score a Test try, had said in the build-up to this second-round match. "I'm a strong believer in it."

He added: "My girlfriend gave me a lot of confidence to try it. She'd say: 'Just do it' And I kind of liked it. It just grew from there.

"Previously I'd thought about it but never actually did it. I don't expect every rugby player will be painting their nails any time soon but it's just me. It's the way I am. I don't see any point in changing that."

Hassell-Collins has also talked of his passion for jewellery but appreciates bling may not be the ideal fashion accessory out on the pitch.

"I wear quite a lot of jewellery and obviously I can't wear jewellery in games so I suppose it (nail polish) is like my permanent jewellery," he told the England Rugby Instagram page.

Italy coach Kieran Crowley, speaking after Sunday's match, was asked by AFP how he would react if one of his players had their nails painted in the colours of the Italian national flag.

"They are grown men, they can do what they want," said the former New Zealand full-back.

"As long as it doesn't affect their performance, when it starts to affect their performance, I might say something."

Wales centre Gavin Henson broke with rugby convention by revealing before a 2005 Six Nations opener against England in Cardiff that his pre-match ritual would include shaving his legs and applying hair gel, while wearing silver boots "because they match the Welsh kit better than the gold ones".

But having drawn extra attention to himself, Henson was faced with a difficult kick to win the game four minutes from time.

He responded to what would have been a high pressure situation in any event by landing a 44-metre penalty from the right touchline to secure an 11-9 victory in front of a raucous home crowd, with BBC commentator Eddie Butler saying: "Shave away Gavin, shave away."

