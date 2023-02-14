Police find more body parts in popular Paris park

The park was cleared of people so police could carry out their search © Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP/File
Paris (AFP) – French investigators on Tuesday found more human remains including a head in Paris' busy Buttes-Chaumont park, prosecutors said, after part of a woman's body was discovered the day before.

Police had been combing the park in the French capital's northeast for further evidence after park workers made the find on Monday afternoon, a source close to the investigation said.

Prosecutors said identification of the woman's body "is still under way" after a lower part of the torso was discovered in a bag in a wooded area.

There was no immediate indication of how long the victim might have been dead, and the source close to the enquiry said an autopsy would be carried out.

A police source told AFP the remains bore a pair of blue jeans with a "floral decoration" on the thigh.

Paris criminal police have launched a homicide investigation.

It was built during the major relandscaping of the French capital under Napoleon III in the 19th century and most recently starred as the setting for a romantic picnic in the third series of "Emily in Paris".

