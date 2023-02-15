Hundreds wed in Valentine's Day ceremony in Mexico

Nezahualcóyotl (Mexico) (AFP) – Hundreds of couples wed Tuesday in a mass ceremony on Valentine's Day in one of the last Mexican states to legalize same-sex marriage.

"It's an important date for us because we met on February 14," said 24-year-old Sarai Vargas, who wed her partner Yazmin Acosta, 27.

"We're happy because same-sex marriage was approved just three months ago here in the State of Mexico, so we decided to marry this year," she added.

Nearly 1,000 couples took part in the event, which included 35 same-sex unions, according to a municipal official.

The authorities provided a hairdressing and make-up service for those taking part.

Marriage equality was approved in October in the State of Mexico, the most populous of the country's 32 states, located on the outskirts of the capital Mexico City.

Same-sex marriage is now legal throughout the Latin American nation, more than a decade after Mexico City became the first to celebrate same-sex unions in 2010.

© 2023 AFP