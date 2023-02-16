England rugby maternity policy can 'normalise motherhood in sport'

London (AFP) – England women's lock Abbie Ward hailed a new maternity policy from the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Thursday as giving mothers the "best possible chance of returning to play."

The new deal will see players contracted to the RFU entitled to 26 weeks of leave on full pay.

Also included in the "maternity, pregnant parent and adoption leave policy" is the capacity for pregnant players to perform other roles within rugby until they begin maternity leave.

Any pregnant player wishing to be involved in the team will have that right protected with a risk assessment to determine what duties can be safely performed during pregnancy.

In addition, the programme set up by the RFU in conjunction with the Rugby Players' Association (RPA) will make provision for infants to travel with players to games and training camps.

"There has been a great deal of work carried out by players, the RPA and the RFU to get to this point," said Ward, who recently announced she is expecting her first child.

"I'm confident the policy will help normalise motherhood in sport and give players the best possible chance of returning to play should they wish to do so in a secure and safe way."

The Red Roses are the number one ranked women's side in the world.

"We recognise that we need to develop opportunities and pathways for parents and players at all levels, and part of this requires an understanding of the challenges for players in the women's game at professional level," said the RFU's People Director Paula Grant.

"The current policy allows players to make choices as well (as) providing financial certainty."

