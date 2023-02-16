From Russia, with 'Z' love

Love conquers all: Russian war veteran Dmitry Matviyenko and his wife, writer Alexandra Makarova

Nizhny Novgorod (Russia) (AFP) – Russian conservative writer Alexandra Makarova fell in love with soldier Dmitry Matviyenko after he lost a leg fighting in Ukraine.

In the militarised and patriotic Russia promoted by the Kremlin, their romance is the pitch-perfect love story.

"Many people left since the beginning of the military operation," Makarova told AFP. "Cowards, unworthy people."

"But as soon as I saw Dmitry... He was a hero, my hero," said the 34-year-old.

Her hand resting on Matviyenko's arm, Makarova gazed tenderly at her husband while he told his story, going back to his early involvement with separatist military units in his native Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Matviyenko was 16 when the Maidan movement –- which he called "illegal" and "Russophobic" –- overthrew the pro-Moscow government in Kyiv in 2014.

During the war that ensued between pro-Russians and Ukraine's forces, he said his home near Donetsk airport was shelled four times "from Ukrainian positions".

As soon as he was old enough, Matviyenko joined separatist military forces.

'Patriotic writer'

He was discharged in 2021 but signed up again in January 2022 as tensions ramped up.

On March 15, Matviyenko was clearing trenches in the town of Maryinka, west of Donetsk, when he was gravely wounded.

He was about to throw a grenade into a shelter when he was shot at and hastily retreated.

'We are a united people': Alexandra Makarova with her husband, war veteran amputee Dmitry Matviyenko

"So, I started crawling, on my hands and knees, however I could, and that's when the mine exploded. Boom!" the 25-year-old recalled.

"They took quite some time to evacuate me, I don't know how I survived."

When he came back to his senses in hospital, he asked doctors if he still had his left leg.

"They answered, 'No, no more leg, but be glad you're alive!' And I am happy to be alive," Matviyenko said.

After two months in hospital, a war correspondent invited him to share his experience at a literary seminar near Moscow in July.

There he met Makarova, who describes herself as a "Z writer". The letter -- seen on Russian tanks in Ukraine -- soon became a symbol for pro-army sentiment.

It was love at first sight.

'Traditional values'

"I was expecting old drunk veterans, and there was a beautiful young man," Alexandra smiled.

The daughter of a military officer, Makarova said she had long looked for a man "as strong" as her father.

The young couple settled in Nizhny Novgorod, a city about 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Moscow and got married in November.

Matviyenko, who received compensation of three million rubles (about $41,000) for his injury, is waiting to receive a veteran's certificate to take out a low interest rate loan to start a new life.

The couple on their wedding day

Apart from a few nightmares and "phantom pains", Dmitry said the amputation left no psychological scars.

In any case, he has declined the help of a psychologist and said his love for Alexandra is enough to heal.

In their wedding photo, Makarova, in a long white dress and tiara, holds a bouquet. The newly-weds stand arm in arm, Matviyenko holding crutches in his free hand.

Makarova, a firm believer in "traditional values" and who is against LGBTQ rights, first worked as a journalist, then at the interior ministry press service before turning to literature.

The couple now attend literary events together.

Back in the room of her eight-year-old daughter -- from a previous relationship -- Makarova shows AFP a review that published one of her short stories.

- 'Soft' propaganda –

"We 'Z writers' are finally getting recognition for our work!" Makarova said.

She found her calling -- fighting "on the cultural front" -- using "soft propaganda".

She plans to apply for grants recently announced by President Vladimir Putin to finance artistic projects supporting the offensive in Ukraine.

Makarova also gives literature and "patriotic education" classes to a dozen teenagers at the local school.

Love at first sight: writer Alexandra Makarova met her husband at a literary seminar

She said that students' perspective on the conflict has changed since she started working with them.

"They now understand that we are a united people and that we must be on the side of our state in case of military operations."

But, she said, many "enemies of the people" still operate in Russia, namely anti-Kremlin "liberals".

"If you're a traitor, if you're not happy with this," Matviyenko begins. "Well then, the country's borders are wide open!" said Makarova, finishing his sentence.

