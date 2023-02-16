On walls and park benches: Moscow's silent calls for peace

Green ribbons are cryptic messages of peace -- green is a mixture of blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag

Moscow (AFP) – Despite strict government censorship and the threat of jail, residents of Russia's capital are finding subtle ways to express alarm and dissent over the Kremlin's year-long offensive in Ukraine.

The messages are barely visible but omnipresent throughout Moscow -- scrawled on signposts, graffitied on walls, or pasted as stickers on drain pipes.

"Write. Speak. Don't be silent about the war!" is the plea of one Muscovite who carved the words into a wooden bench partially covered in snow in the centre of the capital.

"No to war" and "Resist" are other popular refrains for people opposed to the fighting, penned and scribbled around the city.

These are now dangerous words in Russia and punishable with long prison sentences.

And they are hardly a match for the loud and ostentatious government-approved signs around Moscow backing the conflict.

The Kremlin calls its intervention in Ukraine -- launched on February 24 -- a "special military operation" and other characterisations deemed unsuitable by authorities could be met with legal action.

Green ribbons

After stamping out the political opposition, Russia's authorities are now seeking to control the domestic narrative around its decision to send troops to Ukraine.

Even a sticker with the words "peace for the world", such as one seen on the door to a Moscow metro station, could lead to problems with the law.

The smallest acts of resistance can have major consequences, like for artist Alexandra Skochilenko.

The 32-year-old was detained last April and faces up to 10 years in prison for replacing labels in a Saint Petersburg supermarket with messages protesting the Ukraine offensive.

The threat of repercussions like this has forced some quiet protesters to go abstract.

Take the green ribbons tied to tree branches, fences and streetlamps. They are also cryptic messages of peace.

Green is a mixture of blue and yellow -- the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

