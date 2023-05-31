Rinkevics elected as Latvia first gay president

Riga (AFP) – Latvia's foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics was elected as the Baltic country's new president on Wednesday, the first openly gay person to hold the office.

Latvia's top diplomat since 2011, the 49-year-old will serve as head of state of the EU and NATO member for the next four years after incumbent Egils Levits decided not to run for a second term.

"I will do everything for our country to prosper and be secure," Rinkevics said after the vote in parliament.

He came out as gay in 2014, the first prominent political figure in the country to do so.

Latvia's president is selected by lawmakers and is a largely ceremonial role.

Riga has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its efforts to fight Russian aggression, advocating Kyiv's accession to both the EU and NATO.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Rinkevics, calling him "a true friend of Ukraine".

"Latvia will be in safe hands during the next four years," the outgoing president Levits said following the election of his successor.

Before becoming foreign minister, Rinkevics worked as a foreign news analyst at the public broadcaster Latvijas Radio and for the defence ministry and president's office.

