Honduras burns 3.3 tonnes of cocaine

Honduras has burned more than 3.3 tonnes of cocaine on Saturday, out of the 14 tonnes seized since the beginning of the year, authorities said.

The burning, held in front of local media, was aimed at bolstering President Juan Orlando Hernandez's reelection bid.

"This is the largest burn ever carried out here in the premises of the military police," MP spokesman Mario Rivera said.

Since the beginning of the year, during multiple operations, police have seized 14 tonnes of cocaine, he added.

"These drugs reduced to ashes are a direct attack against the criminal organizations" of drug trafficking, declared the spokesman for the public prosecutor's office, Carlos Morazan.

The president's brother Tony Hernandez, a 42-year-old ex-lawmaker, was sentenced in March to life imprisonment by a US federal court for having shipped some 185 tonnes of cocaine to the United States.

Since 2014, when he took office for the first of his two terms, the Honduran president has sought to use air, sea and land efforts to try to derail the drug cartels, with the support of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Yet traffickers arrested or extradited to the United States by the Hernandez government have questioned the president's entourage, claiming that bribes were paid.

The president has criticized what he considers false testimonies of drug lords seeking revenge for the war waged against them.

