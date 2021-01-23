Skip to main content
#Covid-19
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Hong Kong orders thousands to stay home in two-day virus lockdown

Issued on:

A health worker conducts testing in the Jordan area of Hong Kong
A health worker conducts testing in the Jordan area of Hong Kong Anthony WALLACE AFP
2 min
Advertising

Hong Kong (AFP)

Thousands of Hong Kongers were ordered to stay in their homes on Saturday for the city's first coronavirus lockdown as authorities battle an outbreak in one of its poorest and most densely packed districts.

The order bans anyone inside multiple housing blocks within the neighbourhood of Jordan from leaving their apartment unless they can show a negative test.

Officials said they planned to test everyone inside the designated zone within 48 hours "in order to achieve the goal of zero cases in the district".

The South China Morning Post said the measures covered about 150 housing blocks and up to 9,000 people with hundreds of police on standby to enforce the lockdown.

Hong Kong was one of the first places to be struck by the coronavirus after it burst out of central China.

It has kept infections under 10,000 with some 170 deaths by imposing effective but economically punishing social distancing measures for much of the last year.

Over the last two months the city has been hit by a fourth wave of infections with authorities struggling to bring the daily numbers down.

Stubborn clusters have emerged in low-income neighbourhoods notorious for some of the world's most cramped housing in the district of Yau Tsim Mong.

© 2021 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.